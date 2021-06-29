Sajal Aly, Ahad Raza Mir indulge in cryptic Instagram banter

Pakistani celebrity couple Sajal Aly and Ahad Raza Mir were spotted engaging in cryptic Instagram banter, sending fans in a frenzy.



The Ehd-e-Wafa actor turned to Instagram and shared a story where he posted a cryptic message.

Tagging wifey Sajal, Ahad Raza Mir said, “Options tau bahut hai…But I still can’t decide.”

Responding to it, Sajal Aly said, “hmmm kyun kay when it comes to selecting the best, I already know the answer” followed by a smiling face emoji.

The exchange of cryptic stories got fans thinking what the celerity couple could be up to.

On the work front, Sajal and Ahad Raza Mir are currently seen in web series Dhoop Ki Deewar.