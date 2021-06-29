 
Can't connect right now! retry
Showbiz
Tuesday Jun 29 2021
By
Web Desk

Akshay Kumar unveils first look of Filhaal 2: 'teaser releasing on 30th June'

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jun 29, 2021

Akshay Kumar unveils first look of Filhaal 2: teaser releasing on 30th June
Akshay Kumar unveils first look of Filhaal 2: 'teaser releasing on 30th June'

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar and Nupur Sanon are all set to send waves with the sequel to their superhit track Filhaal.

The song, which was crooned by B.Praag in 2019, received various accolades with its soulful melodies. Now, after two years of the chart-buster release, the makers are back with another promising version of the song, titled Filhaal 2.

"Some stories stay with you forever… Filhaal 2 - Mohabbat teaser releasing on 30th June," wrote Akshay Kumar as he took to his Twitter handle this Monday.

Take a look:


More From Showbiz:

Deepika Padukone is back on Instagram! See latest post here

Deepika Padukone is back on Instagram! See latest post here
Hira Mani is not allowed to enter her kids' room during exams: Here's Why

Hira Mani is not allowed to enter her kids' room during exams: Here's Why
Atif Aslam’s latest romantic song ‘Dil Jalane Ki Baat’ is out now

Atif Aslam’s latest romantic song ‘Dil Jalane Ki Baat’ is out now
Sajal Aly, Ahad Raza Mir indulge in cryptic Instagram banter

Sajal Aly, Ahad Raza Mir indulge in cryptic Instagram banter
Suhana Khan turns a ‘Cat Lady’

Suhana Khan turns a ‘Cat Lady’
Malaika Arora turns a photographer for beau Arjun Kapoor

Malaika Arora turns a photographer for beau Arjun Kapoor
Sajal Aly, Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain's dance video goes viral

Sajal Aly, Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain's dance video goes viral
Madhuri Dixit dance video on iconic ‘Tip Tip Barsa Paani’ goes viral

Madhuri Dixit dance video on iconic ‘Tip Tip Barsa Paani’ goes viral
Mehwish Hayat enjoys cherry picking in Skardu, video wins hearts

Mehwish Hayat enjoys cherry picking in Skardu, video wins hearts
Hareem Shah ties the knot, keeps details about husband under wraps

Hareem Shah ties the knot, keeps details about husband under wraps
Salman Khan touches on ‘accepting’ one’s own mistakes

Salman Khan touches on ‘accepting’ one’s own mistakes
Ayeza Khan melts hearts with adorable snap of children

Ayeza Khan melts hearts with adorable snap of children

Latest

view all