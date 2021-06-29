Akshay Kumar unveils first look of Filhaal 2: 'teaser releasing on 30th June'

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar and Nupur Sanon are all set to send waves with the sequel to their superhit track Filhaal.

The song, which was crooned by B.Praag in 2019, received various accolades with its soulful melodies. Now, after two years of the chart-buster release, the makers are back with another promising version of the song, titled Filhaal 2.

"Some stories stay with you forever… Filhaal 2 - Mohabbat teaser releasing on 30th June," wrote Akshay Kumar as he took to his Twitter handle this Monday.

