Katrina Kaif says Manoj Bajpayee is the best

Katrina Kaif was among thousands of people who showered praises on Indian actor Manoj Bajpayee for his outstanding performance in Netflix series "Ray".

Manoj Bajpayee features in Ray's Hungama Hai Kyon Barpa and essays the character of Musafir Ali, a ghazal singer, who is on a journey to seek his lost fame.



After watching the series, Kat took to Instagram to express her thoughts. The Bollywood diva said she loved watching Ray and said "Majoj Bajpayee is just the best".

Meanwhile, Bajpayee has been tweeting the praises showered on him for his performance. Ray is an anthology series inspired by the works of filmmaker-author Satyajit Ray.