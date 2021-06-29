 
pakistan
Tuesday Jun 29 2021
New district, division established in Balochistan

A new district and division have been established in Balochistan, a notification from the province's revenue department said Tuesday.

The new division has been set up under the name of "Loralai" and the new district has been named "Chaman".

After the formation of the new division, the Zhob division will be divided into two divisions and Qila Abdullah district into two districts.

Qila Abdullah, following the divide, will consist of tehsils Qila Abdullah, Gulistan and sub tehsil Dobandi.

The Chaman district will include tehsil City Chaman and tehsil Saddar Chaman, while the Loralai division will consist of Loralai, Musa Khel, Barkhan, and Dukki districts.

The Balochistan cabinet had given the approval to form the new district and division during a meeting on June 18.

