Wednesday Jun 30 2021
Jennifer Lopez 'doesn't want to rush into marriage' with Ben Affleck: source

Wednesday Jun 30, 2021

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have been keeping fans on their toes ever since they first started making headlines this year.

Now, a source have spilled details about where their romance is headed. While the hearsay had previously suggested that wedding bells may soon be chiming for the couple, it has now been revealed that Lopez wishes to not rush when taking the next step.

An insider spoke to HollywoodLife, and said: “Jen has been prepared for a wedding for quite a while because that was what was going to happen with Alex [Rodriguez] and now that her relationship with Ben is so hot and heavy, she would 1,000 percent say yes if Ben were to pop the question to her again.”

“Everyone in Jen and Ben’s world would be very happy if they decided to get engaged and married. All of that will happen naturally just like their relationship is currently,” the source continued.

“It’s safe to say that engagement feelings are in the air and it will happen when it happens. But Ben is not going to do it just to do it or if her family wants it to happen. It will happen when they both want it,” they went on to say.

“Their relationship is wonderful right now, so they are making the best of it and not allowing any unnecessary drama to creep in. They are busy, they are having fun and when an engagement happens, it will be the right time and a happy time for everyone,” they added.

“They’re very comfortable with each other and it shows. [This romance is] actually perfect for her life right now. She’s taking it day by day and is legitimately excited for the future. She feels the future they have is forever and she wants to protect that,” they shared.

“Since all the press, they’ve been trying more and more to keep a low profile. She’s extremely happy to be back with him and will be trying to take a different, more private, approach with their relationship. She is just over the moon and trying to protect the relationship, but everything is going amazingly well,” they added. 

