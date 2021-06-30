Britney Spears ‘nervous’ ahead of ruling in conservatorship case

American singer Britney Spears is anxiously awaiting the ruling after she testified in court recently against her conservatorship.



A source has spilled the beans on what the pop icon is up to ahead of the verdict by a judge in her conservatorship case.

The insider told HollywoodLife: “It’s been years leading up to this moment. She’s really fighting for herself,” they said, adding that she is “feeling nervous.”

“Her fans have given her tremendous strength. She reads a lot of what the fans are saying and the positive comments are what are getting her through this tough time for her,” the grapevine added.

In the June 23 hearing, Spears had dropped bombshells against her father Jamie Spears for controlling her life and estate, comparing him to a ‘trafficker’ and claiming he ‘should be in jail.’