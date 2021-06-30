 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Jun 30 2021
By
Web Desk

Britney Spears ‘nervous’ ahead of ruling in conservatorship case

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jun 30, 2021

American singer Britney Spears is anxiously awaiting the ruling after she testified in court recently against her conservatorship.

A source has spilled the beans on what the pop icon is up to ahead of the verdict by a judge in her conservatorship case.

The insider told HollywoodLife: “It’s been years leading up to this moment. She’s really fighting for herself,” they said, adding that she is “feeling nervous.”

“Her fans have given her tremendous strength. She reads a lot of what the fans are saying and the positive comments are what are getting her through this tough time for her,” the grapevine added.

In the June 23 hearing, Spears had dropped bombshells against her father Jamie Spears for controlling her life and estate, comparing him to a ‘trafficker’ and claiming he ‘should be in jail.’

More From Entertainment:

Ex-Disney star Kevin Massey accused of sending inappropriate photos to a minor girl

Ex-Disney star Kevin Massey accused of sending inappropriate photos to a minor girl
'General Hospital' star Stuart Damon dies at 84

'General Hospital' star Stuart Damon dies at 84
Marvel buffs in London walk the red carpet for special ‘Black Widow’ screening

Marvel buffs in London walk the red carpet for special ‘Black Widow’ screening
Jennifer Lopez 'doesn't want to rush into marriage' with Ben Affleck: source

Jennifer Lopez 'doesn't want to rush into marriage' with Ben Affleck: source

Hilaria Baldwin, mom of six, says she wouldn’t mind another baby

Hilaria Baldwin, mom of six, says she wouldn’t mind another baby

Prince Harry's UK visit apparently snubbed by key royals

Prince Harry's UK visit apparently snubbed by key royals
Prince Harry urges young leaders to 'stand up for what you believe in'

Prince Harry urges young leaders to 'stand up for what you believe in'
Kanye West's rumoured flame Irina Shayk spices up Instagram with sizzling photoshoot

Kanye West's rumoured flame Irina Shayk spices up Instagram with sizzling photoshoot
Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas tribute each other on second wedding anniversary

Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas tribute each other on second wedding anniversary

Demi Lovato to begin talk show on Roku channel from July

Demi Lovato to begin talk show on Roku channel from July
Kim Kardashian wows in plunging black dress as she ventures out of her hotel in Rome

Kim Kardashian wows in plunging black dress as she ventures out of her hotel in Rome
'Black Widow' screening rolls out the red carpet for London film fans

'Black Widow' screening rolls out the red carpet for London film fans

Latest

view all