Jennifer Aniston reveals why fans were obsessed with Ross and Rachel in 'Friends'

Earlier, Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer admitted they had a major crush on each other

Jennifer Aniston came forth sharing her thoughts on fans' obsession with her character Rachel Green's romance with Ross Geller, played by David Schwimmer, in famed sitcom Friends.



The actress said in a recent interview with Today, "I think there was something about unrequited love and really investing in those (relationships)."

Jen added that her sizzling chemistry with Schwimmer also played a major role in their fans becoming heavily invested in the on-screen couple.

"I think David and I loved each other—we love each other still to this day—so I do think there was something that had to do with that," she said.

"And you were investing in something that was very relatable: the one that you never could have or the one you wanted to be with but they couldn't quite get it together," Jen concluded.

During their appearance on Friends reunion, David and Jennifer admitted they both had a major crush on each other while shooting for the show.