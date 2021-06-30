 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Jun 30 2021
By
Web Desk

Jennifer Aniston reveals why fans were obsessed with Ross and Rachel in 'Friends'

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jun 30, 2021

Earlier, Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer admitted they had a major crush on each other

Jennifer Aniston came forth sharing her thoughts on fans' obsession with her character Rachel Green's romance with Ross Geller, played by David Schwimmer, in famed sitcom Friends.

The actress said in a recent interview with Today, "I think there was something about unrequited love and really investing in those (relationships)."

Jen added that her sizzling chemistry with Schwimmer also played a major role in their fans becoming heavily invested in the on-screen couple. 

"I think David and I loved each other—we love each other still to this day—so I do think there was something that had to do with that," she said. 

"And you were investing in something that was very relatable: the one that you never could have or the one you wanted to be with but they couldn't quite get it together," Jen concluded. 

During their appearance on Friends reunion, David and Jennifer admitted they both had a major crush on each other while shooting for the show.

More From Entertainment:

Christina Aguilera stands in support of Britney Spears: 'Its unacceptable'

Christina Aguilera stands in support of Britney Spears: 'Its unacceptable'

Ex-husband Kevin Federline speaks up after Britney Spears' shocking testimony

Ex-husband Kevin Federline speaks up after Britney Spears' shocking testimony

Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen to pick up stake in crypto exchange FTX

Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen to pick up stake in crypto exchange FTX
Britney Spears ‘nervous’ ahead of ruling in conservatorship case

Britney Spears ‘nervous’ ahead of ruling in conservatorship case
Ex-Disney star Kevin Massey accused of sending inappropriate photos to a minor girl

Ex-Disney star Kevin Massey accused of sending inappropriate photos to a minor girl
'General Hospital' star Stuart Damon dies at 84

'General Hospital' star Stuart Damon dies at 84
Marvel buffs in London walk the red carpet for special ‘Black Widow’ screening

Marvel buffs in London walk the red carpet for special ‘Black Widow’ screening
Jennifer Lopez 'doesn't want to rush into marriage' with Ben Affleck: source

Jennifer Lopez 'doesn't want to rush into marriage' with Ben Affleck: source

Hilaria Baldwin, mom of six, says she wouldn’t mind another baby

Hilaria Baldwin, mom of six, says she wouldn’t mind another baby

Prince Harry's UK visit apparently snubbed by key royals

Prince Harry's UK visit apparently snubbed by key royals
Prince Harry urges young leaders to 'stand up for what you believe in'

Prince Harry urges young leaders to 'stand up for what you believe in'
Kanye West's rumoured flame Irina Shayk spices up Instagram with sizzling photoshoot

Kanye West's rumoured flame Irina Shayk spices up Instagram with sizzling photoshoot

Latest

view all