entertainment
Wednesday Jun 30 2021
William and Harry to have private meeting after Diana’s event to ‘clear the air’

Wednesday Jun 30, 2021

Prince William and Prince Harry are expected to sit down after the statue unveiling for their mother Princess Diana on her 60th birth anniversary.

According to a report by the Daily Telegraph, the Duke of Cambridge and the Duke of Sussex will come face to face and clear all the misunderstandings that have tainted their relationship.

A source told the portal that the feuding brothers will be "putting on a brave face for the event like they did at the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral."

“They both know it is not about them but remembering the late princess,” the insider said.

It was further revealed that after the statue unveiling for the Princess of Wales’ 60th birth anniversary is done, the two brothers will meet privately.

