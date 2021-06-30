 
Wednesday Jun 30 2021
Meghan, Harry at financial crossroads as they miss out on staggering Frogmore investment

Royal expert says Meghan and Harry ended up doing monarchy a huge favour by renovating the Cottage 

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been warned that they will not be able to benefit from the whopping investment they made in Frogmore Cottage. 

HeirPod host and ABC royal contributor Omid Scobie said the financial details released by Clarence House show Charles helped Meghan and Harry substantially.

"The Sussexes returned £2.4million for the refurbishment of their official UK residence. But the report also revealed that they also paid their rent at the property until March 2022," Scobie said.

"Although they did pay for the refurbishment, they don't technically own the property. I'm not sure how great that is as an investment," he added. 

Scobie continued, "Generally, with rental properties, you don't want to spend too much because someone else is going to benefit from it."

The host went on to address how Meghan and Harry ended up doing the monarchy a huge favour.

"The Sussexes did also feature in the Buckingham Palace finance reports, but for good reasons. The Queen had had to approve savings of close £10million to cover the impact of the pandemic. She was saved by a small amount after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex agreed to return the £2.4million that had been spent on Frogmore."

