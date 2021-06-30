 
Wednesday Jun 30 2021
Dilip Kumar hospitalized again

Wednesday Jun 30, 2021

Veteran Bollywood actor Dilip Kumar has been hospitalized after complaining of breathlessness yet again, according to Indian media.

The Indian media, citing a hospital source, reported that Dilip Kumar has been admitted to ICU and his health is stable.

The source told Indian media "He (Dilip Kumar) was admitted yesterday during the day due to breathlessness. Given his age and recent hospitalisation, the family decided to take him to the hospital as a precautionary measure. He is fine. He is in the ICU so that the doctors can monitor him."

Earlier this month, the 98-year-old actor was admitted and discharged from the hospital over the same issue.


