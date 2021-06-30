 
Farhan Akhtar channels inner boxer in action packed 'Toofan' trailer: Watch here

Farhan Akhtar has dropped jaws with his powerful performance in Toofan trailer.

The theatrical trailer of the Amazon Prime action-drama, which has dropped this morning, is already making rounds on the internet.

The film displays shades of victory and strength as a disgraced boxer, Aziz Ali, rises from the ashes to claim his long-lost fame.

The plot of the film details how Farhan Akhtar, a champion boxer aka. Toofan, strives to re-enter the world of boxing after a five-year ban.

The film directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra is Farhan's second collaboration with the director after Bhaag Milkha Bhaag. Other prominent actors in the film include Mrunal Thakur and Paresh Rawal.

The movie premieres on July 16.

