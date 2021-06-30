 
Pakistan becomes TikTok's second largest market to have videos removed from Jan-March

A TikTok logo is displayed on a smartphone in this illustration taken January 6, 2020. Photo: Reuters

KARACHI: TikTok removed nearly 6.5 million videos in its Pakistan market between January to March this year for violating the platform's policies. This makes Pakistan the second largest market to get the most videos removed in the world from TikTok after the US.

The videos from the Pakistani market violated TikTok’s community guidelines, terms of service and some were promoting COVID-19 misinformation, according to TikTok's quarterly transparency report released on Wednesday.

During the three-month period from January till March 2021, 61,951,327 videos were removed globally, which is less than 1% of all videos uploaded on TikTok.

In the Pakistani market, TikTok removed 6,495,992 videos, making it the second market to get most videos removed after the USA where 8,540,088 videos were removed during this period.

