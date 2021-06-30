 
Wednesday Jun 30 2021
From Sajal Aly to Syra Yousuf: The inspirational cast of Sinf-e-Aahan showcases 'women of steel'

Wednesday Jun 30, 2021

From Sajal Aly to Syra Yousuf: The inspirational cast of Sinf-e-Aahan showcases 'women of steel'

Humayun Saeed and Shahzad Naseeb have unveiled the star-studded cast of their upcoming drama serial Sinf-e-Aahan and it's already making a mark.

All the cast members including Sajal Aly, Yumna Zaidi, Syra Yousuf, Kubra Khan, and Ramsha Khan took to their Instagram handles on Tuesday and shared photos from the cast reveal. 

All the leading ladies donned green and white for the camera.

The ISPR associated drama is jointly produced by Next level Entertainment and Six Sigma Plus whereas director Nadeem Baig will helm the storyline. The script has been penned by Umer Ahmed.

Sinf-e-Aahan will air on ARY Digital.



