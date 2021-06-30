Olivia Rodrigo unveils ‘Sour Prom’ live performances

Olivia Rodrigo recently went all out and dropped a major collection of her music in a live performance format all for Sour Prom.

For those unversed, the entire event was made possible because Rodrigo wanted to spread some prom sheer for every High School graduate that has missed out.



The virtual event kicked off with a live version of Rodrigo’s Brutal and included other hits as well, including the iconic Drivers License, Enough for You, Good 4 U, Happier, Jealousy and even Traitor.

