Wednesday Jun 30 2021
Prince Harry suffers ‘triggering’ separation anxiety from Lilibet

Wednesday Jun 30, 2021

Prince Harry is reportedly having a hard time navigating his work schedule after welcoming baby Lilibet “less than a month” prior.

The claim has been brought forward by Royal Rota podcast host Lizzie Robinson.

She was quoted telling listeners, "He had to leave home and little Lilibert. She's only less than a month old. He's had to fly over here and leave the family behind. In the Oprah Apple TV series he was talking about how difficult he found it flying back into the UK.”

“It's a triggering event, bringing back all those memories. That's something he no doubt went through. I feel very sorry for him for that terrible affliction that he has when he flies back into into the UK.”

“I'd imagine he'd be spending as little time here as he possibly can before he goes back to the California sunshine.”

