Thursday Jul 01 2021
Bill Cosby released from prison as judge overturns sexual assault conviction

Thursday Jul 01, 2021

Bill Cosby released from prison as judge overturns sexual assault conviction

Bill Cosby - US comedian - has been released from prison on Wednesday after his sexual assault conviction was overturned by Pennsylvania's Supreme Court. 

According to the ruling, there had been a "process violation" by the prosecution. He was found guilty of drugging and molesting ex-basketball player Andrea Constand in 2018. His conviction was widely seen as a landmark moment in the #MeToo movement.

In a verdict issued on Wednesday, the judges found there was a "process violation" because Mr Cosby's lawyers had made an agreement with a previous state prosecutor that he would not be charged in the case.

The 83-year-old actor served more than two years of a three to 10-year sentence at a state prison near Philadelphia. Dozens of women have publicly accused him of sexual assault, but he was only tried criminally for the incident against Constand.

Bill Cosby is best known for starring in the 1980s TV series The Cosby Show and was once known as "America's Dad".

