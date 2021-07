Relations thaw as Prince William, Harry remain 'in contact' ahead of Diana reunion

Prince William, Harry are in contact as part of 'an unspoken agreement' to put their differences aside

Tensions between Prince Harry and William have defused as they start to communicate ahead of Princess Diana's memorial ceremony.



The two brothers are in contact as part of “an unspoken agreement” to put their differences aside for the long awaited event.

However, source reveal their ties 'are incredibly strained.'

One royal source said, “They (William and Harry) have been in contact but, to put it mildly, the situation remains incredibly strained.

“The ceremony should be and will ultimately signify a coming together for the right reasons. This commemoration has been a long term project for both William and Harry and both of them are adult enough to put any feelings to one side to ensure the day goes off without a hitch.

“Certain things don’t need to be said, it’s an unspoken agreement to do what is right in that moment, just as they have said before, this is about their mother’s life and celebrating her legacy," the insider added.