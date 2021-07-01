 
Thursday Jul 01 2021
Naseeruddin Shah likely to be discharged from hospital on Friday

Thursday Jul 01, 2021

Naseeruddin Shah's wife Ratna Pathak Shah revealed he had a 'small patch' of pneumonia in his lung

Indian actor Naseeruddin Shah's health has improved significantly and he is likely to be discharged on Friday, according to his secretary. 

“He is doing well. He might be discharged tomorrow,” Shah’s secretary Jairaj told an Indian publication.

On Wednesday, the veteran actor was rushed to the hospital wherein he was seeking treatment for pneumonia.

His wife and veteran actor Ratna Pathak Shah revealed he had a "small patch" of pneumonia in his lung.

"He has been in the hospital for two days," a local media outlet said.

"He's under medical supervision. He was brought in for pneumonia. There was a patch found in his lungs and it became necessary for him to be hospitalized immediately," it continued.

