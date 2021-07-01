 
Can't connect right now! retry
Showbiz
Thursday Jul 01 2021
By
Web Desk

Hungama 2 trailer out: Priyadarshan and team promise non-stop entertainment

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jul 01, 2021

Hungama 2 trailer out: Priyadarshan and team promise non-stop entertainment

Disney+ Hotstar has unveiled the first trailer for Hungama 2 and it is everything the audiences had anticipated.

Hungama 2, which is a comedy sequel to its 2003 namesake, is helmed by Priyadarshan- the director who is also known for his commendable work in Hera Pheri, Hulchul and Malamaal Weekly.

The star-studded cast of the movie is reprising some former actors from 2003 original including Paresh Rawal and Rajpal Yadav. Not to mention, the movie also marks actor Shilpa Shetty's comeback on screens after a decade.

Other cast members include actor Javed Jafferi's son, Meezan Jafferi, and Pranitha Subhash in prominent roles.

Take a look:



More From Showbiz:

Veteran TV actor Anwar Iqbal passes away

Veteran TV actor Anwar Iqbal passes away
'I have never aspired to be Mahira': Sonya Hussyn claps back at Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy

'I have never aspired to be Mahira': Sonya Hussyn claps back at Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy
Alia Bhatt's 'most memorable moment of 2019' features Filmfare, beau Ranbir Kapoor

Alia Bhatt's 'most memorable moment of 2019' features Filmfare, beau Ranbir Kapoor
Naseeruddin Shah likely to be discharged from hospital on Friday

Naseeruddin Shah likely to be discharged from hospital on Friday
From Sajal Aly to Syra Yousuf: The inspirational cast of Sinf-e-Aahan showcases 'women of steel'

From Sajal Aly to Syra Yousuf: The inspirational cast of Sinf-e-Aahan showcases 'women of steel'
Farhan Akhtar channels inner boxer in action packed 'Toofan' trailer: Watch here

Farhan Akhtar channels inner boxer in action packed 'Toofan' trailer: Watch here
Ranveer Singh drops jaws in head-to-toe Gucci: See Photos

Ranveer Singh drops jaws in head-to-toe Gucci: See Photos
Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy's series lands two Emmy nominations

Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy's series lands two Emmy nominations
Naseeruddin Shah hospitalized for Pneumonia

Naseeruddin Shah hospitalized for Pneumonia
Dilip Kumar hospitalised again

Dilip Kumar hospitalised again
Abhishek Bachchan shares perfect use of social media

Abhishek Bachchan shares perfect use of social media
Mandira Bedi’s husband Raj Kaushal dies of cardiac arrest

Mandira Bedi’s husband Raj Kaushal dies of cardiac arrest

Latest

view all