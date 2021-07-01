 
Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Thursday Jul 01 2021
By
Web Desk

Fawad Chaudhry knows how to box and Twitter is loving it

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jul 01, 2021

Who knew Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry knows how to box? We didn't.

A video of the information minister showing off his boxing skills has gone viral on social media platforms. It started from TikTok and then moved to Twitter.

The video shows the federal minister boxing, clad in a track suit.

A Twitter user shared it saying the federal minister is "gearing up for the Opposition!"

“Information Minister Fawad Chaudery gearing up for Opposition! Aggression and speed here!” the tweet read.

Chaudhry has also been tagged in the video, but he has not commented on it. He has, however, liked the video. 

Earlier, the same Twitter user had also shared videos of Prime Minister Imran Khan working out.

It is not yet clear when the video clips were taken or where they are from.

Here are some of the Twitter reactions to the information minister's boxing video:


More From Pakistan:

Senate panel: Raza Rabbani gets angry at Farogh Naseem for laughing during debate on women's rights bill

Senate panel: Raza Rabbani gets angry at Farogh Naseem for laughing during debate on women's rights bill
New law gives Punjab Assembly powers to arrest journalists, bureaucrats, lawmakers

New law gives Punjab Assembly powers to arrest journalists, bureaucrats, lawmakers
TikTok responds to Pakistan suspension

TikTok responds to Pakistan suspension
US pressure can not change Pak-China ties, says PM Imran Khan in interview with Chinese media

US pressure can not change Pak-China ties, says PM Imran Khan in interview with Chinese media
Bilawal calls news of TikTok star Hareem Shah marrying a PPP leader 'rumours'

Bilawal calls news of TikTok star Hareem Shah marrying a PPP leader 'rumours'
Pakistanis reject petrol price hike, worry about inflation

Pakistanis reject petrol price hike, worry about inflation
Pakistan should ease tensions with Kabul, build consensus: ICG

Pakistan should ease tensions with Kabul, build consensus: ICG
Is KE's sale to Chinese firm main reason behind Arif Naqvi's fall?

Is KE's sale to Chinese firm main reason behind Arif Naqvi's fall?
FBR meets tax collection target for current fiscal year 2020-21

FBR meets tax collection target for current fiscal year 2020-21
Karachi trade bodies, SSGC sign MoU to address gas crisis

Karachi trade bodies, SSGC sign MoU to address gas crisis
Pakistan's daily coronavirus caseload goes over 1,000 for first time in a week

Pakistan's daily coronavirus caseload goes over 1,000 for first time in a week
Here's how Pakistani Twitter reacted to Qureshi-Bilawal NA spat

Here's how Pakistani Twitter reacted to Qureshi-Bilawal NA spat

Latest

view all