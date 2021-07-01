Fawad Chaudhry knows how to box and Twitter is loving it

Who knew Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry knows how to box? We didn't.



A video of the information minister showing off his boxing skills has gone viral on social media platforms. It started from TikTok and then moved to Twitter.

The video shows the federal minister boxing, clad in a track suit.



A Twitter user shared it saying the federal minister is "gearing up for the Opposition!"

“Information Minister Fawad Chaudery gearing up for Opposition! Aggression and speed here!” the tweet read.



Chaudhry has also been tagged in the video, but he has not commented on it. He has, however, liked the video.

Earlier, the same Twitter user had also shared videos of Prime Minister Imran Khan working out.

It is not yet clear when the video clips were taken or where they are from.

