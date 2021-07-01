Maulana Fazlur Rehman discharged from hospital after recovery

Photo / M Abid Afridi, JUI

The chief of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) Maulana Fazlur Rehman has been discharged from the hospital after recovering from his illness.

Fazl had been undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Karachi for the last week due to illness.

According to the JUI spokesperson Aslam Ghauri, hospital staffers bade farewell to Fazl upon his discharge by presenting him a bouquet of flowers.

The spokesperson added that Fazl will leave for Islamabad tonight (Thursday) to attend a meeting of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) in Swat on July 4.

It should be recalled that Fazl had tested negative for the novel coronavirus a week ago. He had taken a test for the virus after he started feeling unwell and developed a fever.

Fazl had undergone a COVID-19 test in March as well after he developed a fever that lasted more than two days. His test, however, turned out to be negative. Doctors had advised him to rest.