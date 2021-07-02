 
Friday Jul 02 2021
Web Desk

Amber Heard shocks fans with announcement of baby girl's birth

Web Desk

Friday Jul 02, 2021

Amber Heard announced she secretly welcomed baby girl, named Oonagh Paige Heard, via surrogate on Thursday.

The Aquaman starlet took to Instagram to share the news with a picture wherein she holds her baby against her chest.

 "I'm so excited to share this news with you. Four years ago, I decided I wanted to have a child. I wanted to do it on my own terms," Heard captioned the photo.

"I now appreciate how radical it is for us as women to think about one of the most fundamental parts of our destinies in this way. I hope we arrive at a point in which it's normalized to not want a ring in order to have a crib," the actress shared. "A part of me wants to uphold that my private life is none of anyone's business."

Heard said Oonagh is named after her late mother, Paige Heard, who died in the May of last year. 

The little one was born on April 8 with the help of a surrogate after Heard was told she would never be able to carry her own baby, friends revealed.

