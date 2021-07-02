 
Former Sindh CM Arbab Ghulam Rahim joins PTI

PM Imran Khan welcomes former Sindh CM Arbab Ghulam Rahim to the PTI. Photo: Twitter screengrab
  • Rahim joins PTI after meeting PM Imran Khan. 
  • Former Sindh CM says PM Khan has tasked him with organising the party in Sindh. 
  • Rahim promises "good news" from Sindh soon. 

ISLAMABAD: Former Chief Minister of Sindh Arbab Ghulam Rahim has joined the PTI after meeting Prime Minister Imran Khan. 

Rahim announced the news himself, saying he had decided to join the party after meeting the prime minister. 

"The prime minister has tasked me with organising the party [in Sindh]," said the former chief minister. 

Without elaborating, Rahim said people will get to hear plenty of "good news" from Sindh in the coming days. 

In May 2013, the former chief minister merged his party, the People’s Muslim League (PML) with the PML-N after meeting former chief minister Shahbaz Sharif in Lahore. 

Arbab Ghulam Rahim: a brief profile

The former PML-Q member served as the chief minister of Sindh from 2004 to 2007. 

Born on September 15, 1957, Rahim sought his early education from a village in Tehsil Diplo, District Tharparkar and then, joined the Cadet College Petaro. 

He then went to Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences at Jamshoro to study medicine, but later transferred to Jinnah Sindh Medical University, Karachi, where he completed his five-year MBBS.

He first contested the local government election and was elected as Nazim of Mirpur Khas district in 1983.

He became a member of the  Sindh Assembly in 2002 on the ticket of the PML-Q from the PS-60 constituency in Tharparkar.


