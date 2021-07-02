Varun Dhawan makes Avengers star Chris Pratt dance on Tan Tana Tan: Watch here

Friday Jul 02, 2021
Indian actor Varun Dhawan is bonding with Hollywood star Chris Pratt over quirky Bollywood songs.
In a recent interview, the duo spoke about Pratt's upcoming action thriller The Tomorrow War and the actor's journey while rolling for the film.
The conversation took a fun turn when Varun asked Pratt to shake a leg with him on one of his songs Tan Tana Tan.
Pratt managed to do grasp the iconic step flawlessly with a little demonstration by Varun before saying, "I wanna do a Bollywood movie with you."
Take a look: