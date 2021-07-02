SC rejects PPP leader's apology for derogatory remarks against CJP

PPP leader Masoodur Rehman Abbasi begs the court for forgiveness.

SC rejects the apology.

SC orders FIA to find out at whose behest Abbasi made the remakrs.



Adjourns proceedings for indefinite period.

The Supreme Court on Friday rejected PPP leader Masoodur Rehman Abbasi's apology over his insulting remarks about the Chief Justice of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmed.

Abbasi, who is facing contempt of court charges, had appeared before a four-member bench of the apex court to answer for his outburst. A suo motu notice had been taken by the SC over the matter.



The PPP leader submitted a written apology to the top court, after Justice Umar Ata Bandial, who is heading the bench reviewing the case, asked Abbasi earlier this week to submit his response in writing. Bandial said that a verbal statement from the PPP leader would not help in deciding the case.

Abbasi made derogatory remarks in public against the judiciary last month over the removal of encroachments in Karachi as seen on videos that circulated on social media.



Justice Mazahar Ali Naqvi wondered at whose behest the PPP leader uttered the words against the chief justice and asked the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to find out who had tasked him with this.

"Such a speech is not possible without a well thought out plan," the judge said.

FIA officials present at the hearing said they are in the process of interrogating Abbasi and "would not spare" the people who had persuaded him to make such remarks.

'Now then, show us our place'

The PPP leader said he was disturbed due to domestic conflicts and his mother's demise, as he submitted his apology — which was rejected by the court.

Justice Bandial, questioning the petitioner, asked him whether anyone else had ever made such remarks, to which the PPP leader said people had claimed "no chief justice had ever delivered such stern remarks".



Meanwhile, Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan said: "You had claimed that you will remind us our place if the court calls you [...] Now we have summoned you. Show us our place."

"I am a poor man; I seek forgiveness from the court," Abbasi responded.

'Everyone will make remarks, then seek forgiveness'



Justice Ahsan asked how the PPP leader had called the chief justice "a sector in charge" — a common term for MQM's office-bearers — and how he had accused the top judge of illicit earnings.

"I am the sole earner of my family; I have seven kids and two wives; I am willing to go down on my knees to beg for forgiveness," he said, to which Justice Ahsan responded that he should have thought about this very fact before making such a speech.

"If this becomes a precedent, then everyone will make derogatory remarks and seek forgiveness," the judge said.

Justice Bandial asked Abbasi at which event he had spoken, to which the PPP leader said had addressed an event to welcome the party's new office bearers.

'Begging out of the question'



"Because of how tense I was, I was not wholly aware of what I was said," Abbasi said.

Justice Ahsan said that the PPP leader seemed to know well enough about atom bomb and missile technology during his speech. "What relation does the chief justice have with missiles and atom bombs?"

The additional attorney general said the accused has admitted to the crimes, and there was no longer any need to collect evidence.

"I beg you for forgiveness," Abbasi said one more, to which Justice Naqvi said "begging is out of the question".

The Supreme Court, during the hearing, remarked that the cases of PML-N leaders Nehal Hashmi, Talal Chaudhry, and Daniyal Aziz would also be reviewed.

The Supreme Court said it would indict Abbasi in the next session, as it adjourned the hearing for an indefinite period.

'Not in my senses'



Earlier this week, the PPP leader had admitted before the SC bench that he was "not in his senses" while he made insulting remarks about the chief justice of Pakistan earlier this month.

Justice Ahsan had inquired whether Abbasi was in his senses when he spoke derogatory words for the chief justice.

“No, sir, I was not in my senses,” Abbasi responded.

The court asked the accused whether he was confident that the video, in which he can be seen abusing the chief justice, was not tampered with. In response, Abbasi admitted his mistake and said he respected the judiciary.



The accused told the court that he felt dejected as his party had suspended his basic membership and "has deserted me”.

Justice Bandial explained to Abbasi that the court intended to wrap proceedings of the case as soon as possible. However, he also said that the court will decide whether or not to appoint a prosecutor to gather evidence against the accused.

Audio, video clip unedited and genuine, says FIA

The FIA had submitted an interim report regarding the case, saying that Abbasi's audio and video clip are both genuine and unedited.

To verify the clip's authenticity, the FIA representative told the court that it had a digital lab conduct a forensic analysis of the video clip.

The lab replied by saying that the video had been uploaded on various social media platforms. The video was two minutes and 15 seconds long and that it was first uploaded on Facebook and later posted by different people on other sites, including YouTube.

The FIA said it had preserved data of the Facebook accounts which had uploaded the video.