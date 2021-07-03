 
Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao announce divorce after 15 years of marriage

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan and wife Kiran Rao have parted ways after 15 years of marriage. 

The couple announced their divorce in a joint statement, issued by film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh on his Twitter handle.

“In these 15 beautiful years together we have shared a lifetime of experiences, joy and laughter, and our relationship has only grown in trust, respect and love. Now we would like to begin a new chapter in our lives - no longer as husband and wife, but as co-parents and family for each other,” a statement issued by Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao read.

“We began a planned separation some time ago, and now feel comfortable to formalise this arrangement, of living separately yet sharing our lives the way an extended family does. We remain devoted parents to our son Azad, who we will nurture and raise together,” the statement said.

“We will also continue to work as collaborators on films, Paani Foundation, and other projects that we feel passionate about. A big thank you to our families and friends for their constant support and understanding about this evolution in our relationship, and without whom we would not have been so secure in taking this leap. We request our well wishers for good wishes and blessings, and hope that - like us - you will see this divorce not as an end, but as the start of a new journey,” it added.

Aamir and Kiran got married on December 28, 2005. The two share ten-year-old son Azad together.

