Saturday Jul 03 2021
Aamir Khan sparks romance rumours with Fatima Sana Shaikh after Kiran Rao divorce

Saturday Jul 03, 2021

Aamir Khan is making headlines with his Dangal costar Fatima Sana Shaikh once again
Reports of Bollywood star Aamir Khan being linked to his costar Fatima Sana Shaikh have reemerged after the actor announced his split from second wife, Kiran Rao.

Twitter users have sparked rumours between the megastar and his Dangal costar Fatima Sana Shaikh.

Unearthed reports about linkup rumours between the Thugs of Hindostan stars have also come up. Shaikh had addressed the buzz in an interview earlier, saying: “Earlier, I used to get affected. I’d feel bad. Because I’ve never dealt with anything of this sort at such a big level. A bunch of strangers, whom I’ve never met, are writing things about me. They don’t even know if there’s any truth to it.”

“People reading it assume that I’m ‘not a good person’. You feel like telling that person, ‘Ask me, I’ll give you an answer’. It disturbs me because I don’t want people to assume wrong things. But I’ve learnt to ignore it. Yet, there are some days when I do get affected,” she had said.

