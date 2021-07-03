 
Saturday Jul 03 2021
Aamir Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh's romance rumours analysed: report

Saturday Jul 03, 2021

Actor Fatima Sana Shaikh’s alleged involvement within Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao’s divorce has caused major uproar among social media users.

According to reports by various insiders, Khan and Shaikh have a rumoured ‘close’ relationship that has caused friction within his marriage.

While claims have been surfacing from every corner, there is no concrete evidence proving the statement at this point.

The timeline of Khan and Shaikh's alleged involvement has been traced back to their time on the sets of Thugs of Hindostan.

According to rumours, Khan himself pitched the actor's name to filmmakers and ended up irking Katrina Kaif who was supposed to be given the more substantial role according to prior arrangements.

Even some workers on set admitted that Kaif and Shaikh developed tensions at one point and refused to get along with each other during the remainder of their time filming.

For those unversed with Khan’s personal life, this is not the actor’s first divorce.

He was previously married to Reena Dutta but later chose to tie the knot for the second time with filmmaker Kiran Rao after his divorce proceedings ended. 

