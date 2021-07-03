 
Saturday Jul 03 2021
Throwback to Aamir Khan's thoughts on marriage ‘Just try'

In light of Aamir Khan’s recent plans for divorce, a resurfaced interview showcasing his feelings regarding the sanctity of marriage have started doing rounds across the internet.

In his 2012 piece for The Hindu, the actor spoke at length about giving marriage “the importance it deserves.”

The 3 Idiots actor wrote, “And most of our energy goes towards making this one day a success. Often, even our choice of spouse is in some way linked with the driving need to make the day perfect.”

“We allow our choice of spouse to very often to be dictated by how people will perceive us. But the hard truth is that ‘they (society)' are not going to spend the rest of their life with the groom or the bride.”

In the piece, Aamir even gave a breakdown into the four gateway aspects of marriage and added, “Think about life ahead, not just that one day. Let's give marriage the importance it deserves — in every sense, financial, emotional, mental. Let's give it our time, emotions and energies to plan those years that lie ahead.”

“Therefore, the key is the person you have chosen as your life partner. That is the only element you should be thinking of and no other. And please take your time over that decision.”

“Understand, probe, check, go deep. The better you do this, the happier life is likely to be. Take the step of marrying only when you are fully satisfied about the character and temperament of the person you are marrying.”

