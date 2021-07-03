Hailey Bieber reacts after judge denies request to remove Britney Spears' father from conservatorship

Britney Spears last year began the legal process of trying to remove her father, Jamie Spears, from any role in her business affairs. The judge has rejected that request.

Jamie Spears was appointed as a conservator of his daughter's affairs in 2008 after she was hospitalized for psychiatric treatment.



The conservatorship has been the subject of a vocal campaign by fans with the #FreeBritney social media hashtag.

The "Stronger" singer has also received support from the top singers and actors.

Dua Lipa and several other celebrities voiced their support for Britney as her fans recently gathered outside a court during the hearing.

Hailey Bieber on Friday took to her Instagram stories to express her thoughts as she shared a screenshot of an Insta post containing the CNN story titled"Judge denies November request to remove Britney Spears' father as her co-conservator."

While Hailey shared the post without any comment, she seemed to agree with its caption that read "I am disgusted".



