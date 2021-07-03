 
Showbiz
Saturday Jul 03 2021
Web Desk

Aamir Khan's bestfriend Amin Hajee already knew about divorce:'It was very heartbreaking'

Web Desk

Saturday Jul 03, 2021

After Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao's shocking divorce announcement, close friend Amin Hajee is sharing his views on the split.

Speaking with Bombay Times, the Koi Jaane Na director revealed that he and his wife Charlotte already knew about the split. In fact, both Aamir and Kiran consulted the couple before making the final deicison.

“Frankly, we were prepared for this official announcement. It was very heartbreaking for us as Charlotte and I were the Best Man and Woman at their wedding," he began. "I feel that sometimes two good people may end up not being too good together. Me and my wife have mulled over the news and dealt with this emotionally," he revealed before expressing emotional attachment to the family.

"When Aamir and Kiran met us before to talk about their decision, Charlotte and I both heard them out. We were heartbroken, shattered and couldn’t control our tears," he continued.

"We have known them enough to know that when they have made a decision, it is the final one. We were sure they evaluated the pros and cons and then came to a mature decision. The two of us did speak to them but it was more of a conclusion from their side and we needed to absorb that," he said.

Hajee revealed that both Aamir and Kiran promised to keep things similar even after divorce and they're living up to it.

“Aamir and I got married six months apart from each other. The four of us have celebrated our wedding anniversaries together in full gusto. Dec 28 (Aamir-Kiran wedding date) has always been magical. It will feel bad to speak about it in the past tense.”

