Britney Spears’ mom says singer reported herself to 911 as a victim of abuse

Pop icon Britney Spears’ mom Lynne Spears has addressed her daughter's highly-debated conservatorship, claiming she has ‘mixed feelings’ she has about the whole thing.

While giving an interview to journalists Ronan Farrow and Jia Tolentino for The New Yorker, Lynne said the Toxic singer had once called 911 to report that she was a victim of abuse through her conservatorship. This was confirmed through Ventura County law enforcement as well as close friend.

“I got mixed feelings about everything. I don’t know what to think … It’s a lot of pain, a lot of worry,” said the mom of the pop star.

The article mentioned that Lynne “spoke in a whisper” and refused to give detailed answers about the case.

Lynne also apologized to the reporters, saying she may have to end the call if a family member entered the room.

“I’m good. I’m good at deflecting,” said Lynne.