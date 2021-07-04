Katrina Kaif wishes friend fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala on her birthday

Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif extended love and sweet birthday wishes to her friend and fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala, who turned a year older today.



The Sooryavanshi actor turned to Instagram and posted a sweet photo with Yasmin from the gym to wish her a very happy birthday.

Katrina wrote “My dear Yasy these last few years through Covid times ,couldn’t have done them without u ( and all the other years of course) Happiest happiest birthday.”

“And always remember “what’s yours is mine and what’s mine is mine, at least when it comes to gym clothes” followed by heart emoticons.



The endearing post has won the hearts of the fans on social media.