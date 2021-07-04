PM Imran Khan urges mobilisation of international institutions against India's 'rogue behaviour'

Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan speaks during an interview with Reuters in Islamabad, Pakistan June 4, 2021. — Reuters/Saiyna Bashir

PM says global community must mobilise their institutions against India's "rogue behaviour".

"Planning and financing of this heinous (Johar Town) terror attack has links to Indian sponsorship of terrorism against Pakistan," he says.

Appreciates "diligence and speed of Punjab Police's Counter Terrorism Department in unearthing the evidence"; commends coordination between civil, military agencies.



Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday called upon the global community to mobilise their institutions so India's "rogue behaviour" can be stopped.

In a message on Twitter, following a detailed briefing by the national security adviser and the Punjab police chief of the elements involved in the Johar Town blast in Lahore, the premier said that the "planning and financing of this heinous terror attack has links to Indian sponsorship of terrorism against Pakistan".

"Global community must mobilise international institutions against this rogue behaviour," he urged.



The prime minister appreciated the "diligence and speed of Punjab Police's Counter Terrorism Department in unearthing the evidence and commend the excellent coordination of all our civil and military intelligence agencies".

'Indian citizen mastermind behind Johar Town blast'