 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Monday Jul 05 2021
By
Web Desk

Ed Sheeran feels proud to sing for England football team

By
Web Desk

Monday Jul 05, 2021

Ed Sheeran feels proud to sing for England football team

Singer Ed Sheeran, who enjoyed Euro 2020 match against Germany at Wembley, has shared his feelings on singing for England football team: "I don’t think there’s many moments that will top that."

Sheeran enthralled the national team with his performance at their St George's Park HQ last month.

During an appearance on Crouchy’s Year-Late Euros, Sheeran said he had been invited along by England captain Harry Kane.

“At the end of the night, we’re in a circle, all hands around,” he added. “I mean for me, just as an English boy, being in the centre of the England team, it was really great.

“I’ve had amazing moments in my life, but I don’t think there’s many moments that will top that.”

Ed Sheeran attended England’s Euro 2020 match against Germany at Wembley Yesterday. They will now face Denmark in the semi-finals on Wednesday (July 7).

Ed Sheeran was among the stars to react to England’s victory yesterday, sharing a video in which he told his followers: “Guys, I don’t know if you’ve heard the news: it’s coming home.”

More From Entertainment:

Royal fans give their verdicts on the new statue of Princess Diana

Royal fans give their verdicts on the new statue of Princess Diana
Kim Kardashian spotted enjoying exotic cuisine in Rome's famous restaurant

Kim Kardashian spotted enjoying exotic cuisine in Rome's famous restaurant
Julia Roberts shares her adorable snap with second husband Daniel Moder on 19th wedding anniversary

Julia Roberts shares her adorable snap with second husband Daniel Moder on 19th wedding anniversary
Victoria Beckham and David share loving tribute to each other on 22nd wedding anniversary: Video

Victoria Beckham and David share loving tribute to each other on 22nd wedding anniversary: Video
Katie Price in horrendous pain after having major cosmetic surgery

Katie Price in horrendous pain after having major cosmetic surgery
Prince Harry dubbed ‘Prince of Piffle’: ‘He bamboozled us!’

Prince Harry dubbed ‘Prince of Piffle’: ‘He bamboozled us!’
Meghan Markle’s ‘Suits’ co-star touches on royal dress code fears

Meghan Markle’s ‘Suits’ co-star touches on royal dress code fears
Britney Spears’ mom Lynne has ‘mixed feelings’ on conservatorship

Britney Spears’ mom Lynne has ‘mixed feelings’ on conservatorship
Britney Spears’ mom is ‘greatly concerned’ with the conservatorship

Britney Spears’ mom is ‘greatly concerned’ with the conservatorship
Prince Harry ‘cannot be trusted’ after royal digs: ‘It’s impossible!’

Prince Harry ‘cannot be trusted’ after royal digs: ‘It’s impossible!’
Katy Perry shares love struck tribute to Orlando Bloom

Katy Perry shares love struck tribute to Orlando Bloom
Tyra Banks inaugurates launch of ice cream shop

Tyra Banks inaugurates launch of ice cream shop

Latest

view all