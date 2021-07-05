 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Monday Jul 05 2021
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle was upsetting royals since the start, says royal expert

By
Web Desk

Monday Jul 05, 2021

Meghan Markle has seemingly been ruffling the feathers of members of the British royal household since she married into the family, a royal expert has claimed. 

Speaking in a new documentary, titled Harry and William: What Went Wrong, royal expert and biographer Penny Junor said that the Duchess of Sussex was apparently irking people since early on.

"I was hearing very bad stories from early on that Meghan was upsetting people,” she said, according to The Sun.

“Our royal family are not celebrities. They are working members of a public institution. I was appalled by the Oprah interview. These are not statements that should be made for public consumption,” she went on to say.

"This is the sort of thing that should happen in the privacy of a psychiatrist’s couch,” she added.

In the same documentary, royal historian and writer Robert Lacey said: "Someone close to William told me William felt from an early stage that Meghan had an agenda."

More From Entertainment:

Queen Elizabeth awards Britain’s highest civilian honour to NHS

Queen Elizabeth awards Britain’s highest civilian honour to NHS
Prince William, Harry 'taking baby steps' towards reconciliation after Diana reunion

Prince William, Harry 'taking baby steps' towards reconciliation after Diana reunion

Courteney Cox celebrates 4th of July with Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow

Courteney Cox celebrates 4th of July with Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow

Prince Harry, William 'skipped disastrous rival' speeches at Diana's memorial unveiling

Prince Harry, William 'skipped disastrous rival' speeches at Diana's memorial unveiling

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani exchange vows in intimate ceremony

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani exchange vows in intimate ceremony
'F9' still ruling North American box office, earning $70 million

'F9' still ruling North American box office, earning $70 million
Queen Elizabeth to award NHS heroes for COVID service during pandemic

Queen Elizabeth to award NHS heroes for COVID service during pandemic

Meghan Markle to join Prince Harry on next trip to UK

Meghan Markle to join Prince Harry on next trip to UK
Ed Sheeran feels proud to sing for England football team

Ed Sheeran feels proud to sing for England football team
Royal fans give their verdicts on the new statue of Princess Diana

Royal fans give their verdicts on the new statue of Princess Diana
Kim Kardashian spotted enjoying exotic cuisine in Rome's famous restaurant

Kim Kardashian spotted enjoying exotic cuisine in Rome's famous restaurant
Julia Roberts shares her adorable snap with second husband Daniel Moder on 19th wedding anniversary

Julia Roberts shares her adorable snap with second husband Daniel Moder on 19th wedding anniversary

Latest

view all