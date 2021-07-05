Meghan Markle was upsetting royals since the start, says royal expert

Meghan Markle has seemingly been ruffling the feathers of members of the British royal household since she married into the family, a royal expert has claimed.



Speaking in a new documentary, titled Harry and William: What Went Wrong, royal expert and biographer Penny Junor said that the Duchess of Sussex was apparently irking people since early on.

"I was hearing very bad stories from early on that Meghan was upsetting people,” she said, according to The Sun.

“Our royal family are not celebrities. They are working members of a public institution. I was appalled by the Oprah interview. These are not statements that should be made for public consumption,” she went on to say.

"This is the sort of thing that should happen in the privacy of a psychiatrist’s couch,” she added.

In the same documentary, royal historian and writer Robert Lacey said: "Someone close to William told me William felt from an early stage that Meghan had an agenda."