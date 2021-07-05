PM Imran Khan undertakes important visit to Gwadar today

Prime Minister Imran Khan speaks during a meeting. Photo: File

PM Imran Khan to undertake 'historic' Gwadar visit today.

PM Khan to inaugurate Gwadar Free Zone, the Expo Center and Agricultural Industrial Park today.

Premier to inaugurate three factories in Gwadar with the specific aim to boost economic activity in the region.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will undertake a day-long visit to Gwadar today (Monday) where he will inaugurate the Gwadar Free Zone, the Expo Center and Agricultural Industrial Park and ink important agreements related to the port-city.

Read more: PM Imran Khan to visit Gwadar on July 5 to review development projects

The prime minister will inaugurate three factories in Gwadar with the specific aim to boost economic activity in the region.



The premier will be given a detailed briefing on the progress of the South Balochistan Development Package in line with the government’s vision of focusing its development efforts on Balochistan.

On the occasion, various agreements will be signed on the solarisation of the area and to install a desalination plant to solve the problems of Gwadar related to water and electricity.

Focal Person to the Chief Minister of Punjab on Digital Media, Azhar Mashwani, also shared what the prime minister's trip will feature.

PM Imran Khan will address diplomats, foreign investors and Chinese workers during his visit to the city.

He will also address a gathering of local elders, students and business leaders.