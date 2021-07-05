 
Foreign Office denies reports of Russian President Putin's visit to Pakistan

Russian President Vladimir Putin (left) and Prime Minister Imran Khan
Image showing Russian President Vladimir Putin (left) and Prime Minister Imran Khan chatting with each other. Photo: File

  • No such visit has been scheduled yet, says FO.
  • FO says both sides are close partners, friends.
  • "Two sides are committed to building relationship."

Russian President Vladimir Putin will not be visiting Pakistan in July, Foreign Office Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said in a statement on Monday.

Responding to media queries, the spokesperson said that the Foreign Office had seen some reports regarding Russian President Vladimir Putin’s visit to Pakistan.

"Pakistan and Russia are close partners and friends. The two sides are committed to building a strong multi-dimensional relationship that not only serves their respective national interests but also contributes to regional as well as global peace and security," the spokesperson said.

Chaudhri said the exchange of high-level visits is an important part of the growing Pakistan-Russia relations.

"While invitations for visits at the summit level have been extended by both sides, no such visit has been scheduled yet," the spokesperson noted.

The spokesperson highlighted that Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov paid a successful visit to Islamabad in April this year, while Pakistan’s foreign and defence ministers had visited Moscow last year.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and his counterpart Lavrov on June 14 had held a telephonic conversation where the two emphasised enhanced bilateral relations between the two countries.

"Pakistan attaches special importance to its bilateral relations with Russia," said FM Qureshi. "Strengthening of these ties, after a period of time, is a welcome news," he added.

Lavrov in Pakistan

In April this year, the Russian foreign minister had arrived in Pakistan to hold talks with the Pakistani leadership on economic cooperation and other global issues.

The Russian foreign minister held meetings with Prime Minister Imran Khan and other senior leaders during his visit.

"Pakistan and Russia share a multi-faceted relationship and we welcome FM Lavrov’s visit in line [with] our mutual commitment to further strengthen our bilateral ties, deepening our growing bonds of cooperation & collaboration," FM Qureshi had tweeted when Lavrov had arrived.  

