Arnold Schwarzenegger speaks out on climate crisis

Arnold Schwarzenegger recently sat down for a chat and addresses the shocking reality of a total climate crisis.

The actor addressed the issue during his speech at the Austrian World Summit.

There he was quoted saying, “No one is going to invest huge sums of money in a movie where there is no hope. Yet frequently I hear environmentalists talking about the existential threat of climate change … we are going to be eliminated.”

“Is it any wonder that people are confused and tuned out? This movie doesn’t have a story line except constant alarm which cannot be sustained.”

He concluded the chat by saying, “Pollution is enemy number one … it is the very thing that causes climate change. Humans can solve it — we can kill it, we can terminate it.”