 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday Jul 06 2021
By
Web Desk

Julianne Moore speaks out against sexism around women ageing in Hollywood

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jul 06, 2021

Julianne Moore speaks out against sexism around women ageing in Hollywood
Julianne Moore speaks out against sexism around women ageing in Hollywood

Hollywood star Julianne Moore is slamming the normalization of sexist phrases in the industry. 

The 60-year-old Still Alice stra said that the phrase “ageing gracefully” is “totally sexist”, during her chat with As If magazine.

"There's so much judgement inherent in the term 'aging gracefully.’ Is there an ungraceful way to age?” she said.

“We don't have an option of course. No one has an option about aging, so it's not a positive or a negative thing, it just is," she went on to say.

"It's part of the human condition, so why are we always talking about it as if it is something that we have control over?" she shared.

The Academy Award winner echoed the same sentiments earlier this year during an interview with The Sunday Times.

"It seems so silly to talk about it as something negative when it is a privilege to continue to age,” she said. 

More From Entertainment:

Britney Spears' manager of 25 years resigns as she plans to retire forever

Britney Spears' manager of 25 years resigns as she plans to retire forever
In lengthy note, Gigi Hadid requests paparazzi to avoid clicking Khai's pictures

In lengthy note, Gigi Hadid requests paparazzi to avoid clicking Khai's pictures

Harry Styles, Olivia Wilde pack on the PDA during Italian getaway

Harry Styles, Olivia Wilde pack on the PDA during Italian getaway

Queen Elizabeth finding 'reasons to smile' because Philip wouldn't want her to mourn

Queen Elizabeth finding 'reasons to smile' because Philip wouldn't want her to mourn
Cannes director criticises rivals for allowing Netflix movies in too easily

Cannes director criticises rivals for allowing Netflix movies in too easily
Elon Musk voices support for Britney Spears

Elon Musk voices support for Britney Spears
Matthew McConaughey stresses on ‘evolving’ as he issues Fourth of July message

Matthew McConaughey stresses on ‘evolving’ as he issues Fourth of July message
Robert Downey Jr snubs fellow Marvel stars wreaking havoc on social media

Robert Downey Jr snubs fellow Marvel stars wreaking havoc on social media

‘The View’ hosts breathe a sigh of relief after Meghan McCain exits the show

‘The View’ hosts breathe a sigh of relief after Meghan McCain exits the show
Alizeh Shah responds to trolls by sharing new stunning pics in strapless gown

Alizeh Shah responds to trolls by sharing new stunning pics in strapless gown
Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton get married, host lavish wedding festivities at little chapel

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton get married, host lavish wedding festivities at little chapel
Richard Donner, director of Superman, The Goonies, passes away at 91

Richard Donner, director of Superman, The Goonies, passes away at 91

Latest

view all