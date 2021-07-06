Julianne Moore speaks out against sexism around women ageing in Hollywood

Hollywood star Julianne Moore is slamming the normalization of sexist phrases in the industry.

The 60-year-old Still Alice stra said that the phrase “ageing gracefully” is “totally sexist”, during her chat with As If magazine.

"There's so much judgement inherent in the term 'aging gracefully.’ Is there an ungraceful way to age?” she said.

“We don't have an option of course. No one has an option about aging, so it's not a positive or a negative thing, it just is," she went on to say.

"It's part of the human condition, so why are we always talking about it as if it is something that we have control over?" she shared.

The Academy Award winner echoed the same sentiments earlier this year during an interview with The Sunday Times.

"It seems so silly to talk about it as something negative when it is a privilege to continue to age,” she said.