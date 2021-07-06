 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday Jul 06 2021
By
Web Desk

‘Prince Harry, Meghan Markle can only save marriage by making compromises’

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jul 06, 2021

Meghan Markle has been at the center of criticism ever since she and Prince Harry parted ways with the British royal family. 

Writer and expert Duncan Larcombe has now spoken up about how the Duchess of Sussex will also have to make some compromises in order to make her marriage with Harry last.

“Harry and Meghan seem to think they can co-exist in these two worlds – the world of British royals and American celebrity. Harry is loving the American life now – but he’s still in the honeymoon phase,” he said, according to Closer magazine.

“I think coming back and seeing his brother, especially against the very moving backdrop of a memorial for their mother, will maybe make him question what he’s given it all up for,” he continued.

“He’s totally sacrificed relations with his family for his new life with Meghan, and things seem to have been done her way and with her needs first. But, ultimately, Harry will want and need his family – they are his flesh and blood,” he went on to say.

“I think Harry and Meghan will have to make compromises to make things work with the royals, and even to save their marriage – because there will be a point when he’ll be torn between Meghan’s world and his own family. They need to plan what they say and do moving forward and communicate with the royals, if they want to have a relationship with Harry’s family,” he added.

More From Entertainment:

Raffaella Carra, Italian singer and TV presenter, passes away aged 78

Raffaella Carra, Italian singer and TV presenter, passes away aged 78
'Chace Crawford's Nate was supposed to be Gossip Girl, not Penn Badgley's Dan'

'Chace Crawford's Nate was supposed to be Gossip Girl, not Penn Badgley's Dan'
Britney Spears waiting for Sam Asghari to propose: report

Britney Spears waiting for Sam Asghari to propose: report
Britney Spears' manager of 25 years resigns as she plans to retire forever

Britney Spears' manager of 25 years resigns as she plans to retire forever
In lengthy note, Gigi Hadid requests paparazzi to avoid clicking Khai's pictures

In lengthy note, Gigi Hadid requests paparazzi to avoid clicking Khai's pictures

Harry Styles, Olivia Wilde pack on the PDA during Italian getaway

Harry Styles, Olivia Wilde pack on the PDA during Italian getaway

Queen Elizabeth finding 'reasons to smile' because Philip wouldn't want her to mourn

Queen Elizabeth finding 'reasons to smile' because Philip wouldn't want her to mourn
Miley Cyrus chants ‘Free Britney’ during Vegas show to voice support for Britney Spears

Miley Cyrus chants ‘Free Britney’ during Vegas show to voice support for Britney Spears
Cannes director criticises rivals for allowing Netflix movies in too easily

Cannes director criticises rivals for allowing Netflix movies in too easily
Julianne Moore speaks out against sexism around women ageing in Hollywood

Julianne Moore speaks out against sexism around women ageing in Hollywood
Elon Musk voices support for Britney Spears

Elon Musk voices support for Britney Spears
Matthew McConaughey stresses on ‘evolving’ as he issues Fourth of July message

Matthew McConaughey stresses on ‘evolving’ as he issues Fourth of July message

Latest

view all