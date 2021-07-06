 
Can't connect right now! retry
Showbiz
Tuesday Jul 06 2021
By
Web Desk

Chura Ke Dil Mera 2.0 out now! Shilpa Shetty pays tribute to choreographer Saroj Khan

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jul 06, 2021

Chura Ke Dil Mera 2.0 out now! Shilpa Shetty pays tribute to choreographer Saroj Khan
Chura Ke Dil Mera 2.0 out now! Shilpa Shetty pays tribute to choreographer Saroj Khan

Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty is making her industry come back with a blast.

The actor, who took a hiatus from acting after her wedding to Raj Kundra is all set to hit the screens with her upcoming comedy flick Hungama 2.

While Shilpa's next is already making rounds on the internet, the diva has added to the frenzy as she drops the song Chura Ke Dil Mera 2.0.

On Monday, the actor turned to her Instagram this Monday and shared a short clip from the reprised version of the 1994 song.

"Here it is, OLD wine in a NEW Bottle," she captioned alongside the video.

"Missed the OG @akshaykumar, but #Filhaal, it’s time to steal @meezaanj’s heart," she quipped.


The original song, which features Shilpa Shetty and Akshay Kumar is sung by Kumar Sanu and Alka Yagnik.

Shilpa also marked the new version as a tribute to Indian Choreographer Saroj Khan, who passed away in 2020.

"#ChuraKeDilMera 2.0 song is out now! An ode from all of us to late #SarojKhan ji... thank you, @brinda_gopal master @anumalikmusic for keeping the soul intact," she concluded.

More From Showbiz:

Asim Azhar brings finest musicians under one roof with 'The Asim Azhar Band'

Asim Azhar brings finest musicians under one roof with 'The Asim Azhar Band'
Akshay Kumar, Nupur Sanon’s romantic music video 'Filhaal 2 Mohabbat' is out now

Akshay Kumar, Nupur Sanon’s romantic music video 'Filhaal 2 Mohabbat' is out now
Aima Baig, Shahbaz Shigri tease fans on wedding date: Watch here

Aima Baig, Shahbaz Shigri tease fans on wedding date: Watch here
Ranveer Singh expresses excitement to share screen with Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan

Ranveer Singh expresses excitement to share screen with Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan
Atiqa Odho comes out in support of Bushra Ansari

Atiqa Odho comes out in support of Bushra Ansari
Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh to star in Karan Johar’s next directorial

Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh to star in Karan Johar’s next directorial
Karan Johar returns to direction after five years

Karan Johar returns to direction after five years
Aymen Saleem announces to quit acting

Aymen Saleem announces to quit acting
Kareena Kapoor delights fans with first look of ‘Bhoot Police’

Kareena Kapoor delights fans with first look of ‘Bhoot Police’
Saba Qamar calls her niece ‘Billie Eilish’ in birthday note

Saba Qamar calls her niece ‘Billie Eilish’ in birthday note
Bushra Ansari claps back at trolls after viral dance video

Bushra Ansari claps back at trolls after viral dance video
Dilip Kumar 'to be shifted out of ICU tomorrow,' says doctor

Dilip Kumar 'to be shifted out of ICU tomorrow,' says doctor

Latest

view all