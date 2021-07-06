 
Tuesday Jul 06 2021
Gwen Stefani's wedding veil had secret message for Blake Shelton and her sons

Tuesday Jul 06, 2021

Gwen Stefani's wedding veil had secret message for Blake Shelton and her sons

Gwen Stefani's paid a special tribute to her sons and newlywed husband Blake Shelton with her wedding dress.

The blushing bride, who donned a white Vera Wang gown for the big day, embroidered the names of her favorite boys in the wedding dress.

In addition to Gwen's custom lily-white silk georgette gown, the country singer's added special embroidery to her chapel veil.

One could spot hand-embroidered names of Stefani, Shelton, and Stefani's sons, Kingston James McGregor, 15, Zuma Nesta Rock, 12, and Apollo Bowie Flynn, 7 on her wedding outfit.

