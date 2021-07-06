 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday Jul 06 2021
By
Web Desk

Taylor Swift, Adele collaborate on new song? Find out

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jul 06, 2021

Taylor Swift and Adele fans went into frenzy after it was speculated that the vocal powerhouses were blessing the world with a song.

Reports claimed that the two had collaborated for a song allegedly titled Broken Hearts as it was reportedly listed under their names on the Society of European Stage Authors and Composers.

However, this was mere wishful thinking as a source told E! that “there is no truth” to the reports.

The news was certain to disappoint fans as Adele dropped her last album 25 in 2015 and has since been absent from the music scene. 

More From Entertainment:

Salman Khan sends love to Sylvester Stallone on his 75th birthday

Salman Khan sends love to Sylvester Stallone on his 75th birthday
Cop plays Taylor Swift's 'Blank Space' in attempt to silence BLM protester

Cop plays Taylor Swift's 'Blank Space' in attempt to silence BLM protester

Jamaica plans to demand slavery reparations from Queen Elizabeth

Jamaica plans to demand slavery reparations from Queen Elizabeth
Ed Sheeran gets interrupted mid-interview with call from UK Home Office

Ed Sheeran gets interrupted mid-interview with call from UK Home Office
Assassin-turned-Avenger 'Black Widow' finally takes movie spotlight

Assassin-turned-Avenger 'Black Widow' finally takes movie spotlight
Kourtney Kardashian dropping marriage hints on Travis Barker?

Kourtney Kardashian dropping marriage hints on Travis Barker?

Gwen Stefani's wedding veil had secret message for Blake Shelton and her sons

Gwen Stefani's wedding veil had secret message for Blake Shelton and her sons
Prince Harry, William's level of coordination at Diana reunion lauded by expert

Prince Harry, William's level of coordination at Diana reunion lauded by expert
Kevin Hart gives driving lessons to daughter Heaven: See Photo

Kevin Hart gives driving lessons to daughter Heaven: See Photo
Cardi B's daughter Kulture ecstatic to become big sister

Cardi B's daughter Kulture ecstatic to become big sister
A peek into Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani's post-wedding abode

A peek into Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani's post-wedding abode
Prince Harry 'wanted to put William second' with Diana tribute

Prince Harry 'wanted to put William second' with Diana tribute

Latest

view all