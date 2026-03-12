Marvel fans are up for special surprise at 2026 Oscars

Marvel gets another exciting news after confirmation of Chris Evans return as presenter

The 98th Academy Awards ceremony is going to be a special one for all the Marvel fans.

The 2026 Oscars are set to take place on March 16 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

Ahead of the big star-studded night, the telecast executive producers of the Academy Raj Kapoor and Katy Mullan have teased two very significant reunions.

In a statement, Kapoor added, “We have a huge reunion happening.”

He disclosed that there is going to be a Bridesmaid reunion at the Oscars. “There’s been rumors of what that is, and we are very excited to announce that we have a Bridesmaid reunion that is going to be very special.”

On the other hand, Mullen revealed that the superhero fans will be happy to know that a Marvel reunion is going to happen at the big event.

He added, “There’s also going to be a Marvel reunion for the superhero fans. So we’re gonna have superstar superheroes, and there is also going to be an extraterrestrial on the stage. So you can figure that one out.”

The reunion is going to take place before the release of the much-anticipated film of the year, Avengers: Doomsday.

Directed by the Russo brothers, the upcoming action sci-fi is slated to hit theatres on December 18.