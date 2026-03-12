 
Cillian Murphy talks about Tommy Shelby haircut at 'The Immortal Man' premiere

Cillian Murphy shares his opinion about the viral Peaky Blinders haircut

March 12, 2026

Cillian Murphy, who is widely known as Tommy Shelby of Peaky Blinders, gives a one-word response to express how much fond he is of the hairstyle in the popular show.

At present, the Irish actor is making headlines as he promotes his new film, Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man.

He recently attended the premiere of the crime thriller in New York, where he was asked at the red carpet if he misses the viral Shelby haircut.

The Oppenheimer actor's simple reply was, “No.” 

He simply indicated how much he hates the hairstyle, while admitting how humbling it is to see people liking it from across the world.

“It’s really humbling that it’s becomes such a phenomenon and that people all over the world, you know, in Buenos Aires, Turkey, Mexico and everywhere watch this show. It’s amazing”, added Murphy.

The 49-year-old also spoke about the popular haircut previously, where he revealed how much he dislikes it, but can’t do anything about it as he is bound to have it due to the contract.

The Academy Award winning actor said in a statement, “I was alarmed by the haircut, but I'm contractually obliged to have it. I’ve gotten more tolerant of it over the years. And it’s become a desirable cut amongst the fashionistas, which is bizarre to me.”

Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man has been released on Netflix. It features Cillian along with Barry Keoghan, Tim Roth and Rebecca Ferguson. 

