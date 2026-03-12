Charlie Puth takes jibe at Timothee Chalamet over 'insensitive opera remarks'

Charlie Puth reflects on the importance of ballet and opera in modern world

Charlie Puth has shared his opinion regarding opera and ballet following Timothee Chalamet’s offensive remarks on the art form.

The Dune actor came under fire while he was discussing the need to keep movie theatres relevant with co-star Matthew McConaughey.

During the chat, Chalamet stated that “I don't want to be working in ballet or opera, or you know things where it's like 'hey, keep this thing alive,' even though it's like, no one cares about this anymore, all respect to the ballet and opera people out there.”

His statement made the arts community upset as many Hollywood stars including the ballet and opera performers slammed him for his comments.

Amid the ongoing controversy, the See You Again hitmaker also made a statement regarding the two most distinguished and old art forms.

According to Charlie, the modern-day music would not have existed if it wasn’t for opera.

He wrote on X, “I feel compelled to say that even when an art form isn't at the height of its popularity, traces of it still live on in the music and cinema that resonate with people today.”

“The popular music we hear now simply wouldn't exist without the popular music that came before it centuries ago.”

Where some internet users thought his point was right, there were others, who believed that he just tried to grab attention with his statement.

One of them commented, “Charlie Puth always be like, how can I make this about me?”

“He just wants attention”, wrote another.

Meanwhile, others who supported his stance wrote, “Charlie Puth the only one with a valid take everyone else just coping.”