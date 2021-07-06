 
Tuesday Jul 06 2021
Ed Sheeran gets interrupted mid-interview with call from UK Home Office

Tuesday Jul 06, 2021

Ed Sheeran was interrupted in an interview in the most interesting way.

The star, who recently flew back to London from the US, was giving an interview in a when he was interrupted with a call from the UK Home Office.

The call was an inquiry to whether the singer was quarantining.

"Wait, wait, government, hello?" the singer said and then proceeded to answer their questions.

Meanwhile, his manager Stuart Camp jokingly adds: "It's like being called by your teacher."

According to UK law, people entering from America to quarantine for 10 days on arrival and take multiple negative Covid-19 tests before they can leave quarantine. 

