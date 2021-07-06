Pakistan hopes to emulate China's achievements in national development: PM Imran Khan

Prime Minister Imran Khan addressing the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and World Political Parties Summit, on July 6, 2021. — Geo News

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday said that Pakistan hopes to emulate China's "remarkable achievements" in all-round national development, poverty alleviation, and eradication of corruption.

In a virtual address to the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and World Political Parties Summit, the prime minister said that a "people-centric approach" to development is at the centre of CPC's "astonishing success".

He spoke of how the founding father of the People's Republic of China, Chairman Mao Zedong, and subsequent chairman, Deng Xiaoping, "guided the Chinese people in reclaiming national dignity, self pride, self respect and China's rightful place in the world".

"For decades the CPC's spirit instilled new vigour and hope beyond China's borders. It inspired people of the colonised nations and contributed to the end of colonialism," he said.

PM Imran Khan said that the CPC "remained committed to serve the people and prioritise their well being and interests".

"CPC's achievements have opened new vistas of thought for political parties across the world," he said.

The premier said that the party has "proven that attainment of political power is primarily meant for bringing a transformation in the lives of people and making them masters of their destiny".

"Indeed political parties can only enjoy public support and legitimacy if they continue to serve the people selflessly," he said.

China under Xi's stewardship



PM Imran Khan also paid tribute to President Xi's visionary leadership which he said has "played a pivotal role in China's transformation and continued rise".

"His people-centric philosphy has made a critical difference as recently China has eliminated extreme poverty — one of the greatest achievements in the history of mankind," the premier said.



He said that at the same time, China has achieved the goal of building a "moderate, prosperous society", a goal that it had set for itself.

PM Imran Khan said that Pakistan supports China's efforts to safeguard world peace, contribute to global development, and preserve international order.

He said that President Xi's vision of shared prosperity through the Belt and Road Initiative has made a major impact on global sustainable development, "thus proving his credentials as a world statesman".

The prime minister said that China, under President Xi's stewardship has achieved "major success" in the war against the COVID-19 pandemic.

"His declaration of making the COVID-19 vaccine a global public good is reflective of his compassion and fairness."

PTI's vision



PM Imran Khan said that CPC's mission of the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation and PTI's vision of Naya Pakistan "reflect the respective aspirations of the people of our two countries".

He said he founded the PTI 25 years ago on the principles of accountability, transparency, meritocracy, Islamic welfare and to break the vicious cycle of elite capture, corruption and nepotism.

"Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf remains committed to its original mission of establishing rule of law and setting up a society that is humane and has compassion."

He said that the Ehsaas Programme that was launched by the government last year, is today one of the leading social protection programmes in South Asia.





