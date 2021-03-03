Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Wednesday Mar 03 2021
Pakistan, China to establish platform for poverty alleviation

Wednesday Mar 03, 2021

File photo of Chinese and Pakistani flags.
  • Chinese Ambassador Nong Rong and PM’s Special Assistant Dr Sania Nishtar discussed the poverty alleviation plan during a meeting.
  • Officials of both countries reviewed a draft Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).
  • The MOU is being prepared by the Ministry of Commerce of China and Pakistan's the Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Division.

ISLAMABAD: China and Pakistan are considering the establishment of a platform for collaboration around poverty eradication, The News reported on Wednesday.

The discussion took place during a meeting between the Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Nong Rong and PM’s Special Assistant Dr Sania Nishtar. The Secretary of PASSD Muhammad Ali Shahzada was also present during the event.

Officials of both countries discussed a draft Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) which is being framed between the Ministry of Commerce of the People’s Republic of China and the Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Division (PASSD).

Read more: Celebrations of 70th anniversary of Pak-China diplomatic relations start today

Congratulating the Chinese government for its momentous achievement of eradicating lifting 770 million people out of extreme poverty in China within 40 years, PM's aide said: “We are working on final details of the MoU, which will provide both countries with an opportunity to capitalize on sharing of experiences in poverty eradication. The collaboration will enable Pakistan to benefit from China’s experience in poverty eradication and to disseminate lessons from Ehsaas, which is a unique multisectoral approach to tackling poverty.”

She also congratulated Nong Rong on his appointment as China’s Ambassador. She reiterated the importance of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) for poverty eradication. 

“Not only is CPEC a remarkable demonstration of our time-tested friendship, but it is also an ideal milieu for socio-economic development which will contribute to uplifting people and graduating them out of poverty,” Nishtar added.

